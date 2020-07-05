Brokerages Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Target Price at $11.40

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research firms have commented on APTO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, VP Jotin Marango sold 20,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $132,797.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $127,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at $364,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

APTO opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $580.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

