Brokerages Set ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT at $36.25

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

ACIW traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 344,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,506. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.34. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.39 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,061,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,998,000 after buying an additional 293,109 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,976,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,756,000 after buying an additional 367,031 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,117,000 after buying an additional 286,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,391,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

