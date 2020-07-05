Brokerages Set Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Price Target at $3.76

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

ACST has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Aegis dropped their price target on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 219,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 123,932 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

