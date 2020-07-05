Brokerages Expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.27. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

HURN opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. AJO LP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

