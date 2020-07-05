Brokerages Expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Five Below reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $103.50. 678,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $137.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $11,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,712 shares of company stock valued at $16,344,806. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 85.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 23.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Five Below by 88.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Five Below by 78.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.