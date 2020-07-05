Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $136.78 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

