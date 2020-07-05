Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.28). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.27) to ($3.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($8.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.69) to ($3.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,698,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,716.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 295,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,834 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 906,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 241,629 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 106,957 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.