Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.28). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.27) to ($3.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($8.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.69) to ($3.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,698,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,716.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 295,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,834 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 906,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 241,629 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 106,957 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

