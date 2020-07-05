Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.01. Dril-Quip reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on DRQ. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Gabelli lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Shares of DRQ stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. 221,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,015. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $56.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 4,210.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

