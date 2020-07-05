Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) to announce $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway reported earnings per share of $2.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkshire Hathaway.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.27 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

BRK.B traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.83. 5,163,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.53. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $159.50 and a 1 year high of $231.61.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

