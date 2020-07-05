Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on DOX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $109,929,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,114,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 685,656 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $30,120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Amdocs by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,936,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 546,312 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,910,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,982,000 after purchasing an additional 434,683 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $60.02. 953,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

