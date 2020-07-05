Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Critical Review

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Envision Solar International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Envision Solar International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Broadcom has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and Envision Solar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 10.97% 32.00% 10.11% Envision Solar International -74.97% -61.31% -47.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Broadcom and Envision Solar International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 1 4 28 0 2.82 Envision Solar International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Broadcom currently has a consensus target price of $341.52, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. Envision Solar International has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.41%. Given Envision Solar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than Broadcom.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadcom and Envision Solar International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $22.60 billion 5.61 $2.72 billion $17.41 18.12 Envision Solar International $5.11 million 8.94 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International.

Summary

Broadcom beats Envision Solar International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters and switches; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. The company's products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

