Bridge Protocol Price Hits $0.0014 (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Bridge Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded 121.1% higher against the US dollar. Bridge Protocol has a market cap of $308,168.82 and approximately $5,585.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bridge Protocol Token Profile

Bridge Protocol (CRYPTO:BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. The official message board for Bridge Protocol is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bridge Protocol Token Trading

Bridge Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network.

