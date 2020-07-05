Bread (BRD) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Bread has a total market cap of $10.29 million and $571,963.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00044984 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.05111342 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00053029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

