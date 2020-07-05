Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Short Interest Update

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Bowl America stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850. Bowl America has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Get Bowl America alerts:

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bowl America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Bowl America Company Profile

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Bowl America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowl America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.