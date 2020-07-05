BOOM (BOOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32,006.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One BOOM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $32,006.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOOM has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.01695855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00170329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00108345 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM's total supply is 972,157,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,127,013 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

