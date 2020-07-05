BonusCloud (BXC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $47.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $739,564.89 and approximately $47.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045049 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.75 or 0.05066004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017974 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00053346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

