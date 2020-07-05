Bob’s Repair 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,760.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $460,512.21 and $7,760.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $50.98 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $461.64 or 0.05109281 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00053334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob's Repair can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob's Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob's Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

