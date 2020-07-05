BlockStamp Reaches 1-Day Volume of $917.00 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $917.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002556 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000186 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,961,371 coins and its circulating supply is 26,418,405 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

