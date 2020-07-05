BlitzPredict One Day Volume Reaches $3,830.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $213,532.30 and approximately $3,830.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004918 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000483 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000591 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031974 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

