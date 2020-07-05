Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $155.76 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $8.89 or 0.00098591 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, Binance, Coinnest and Instant Bitex. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $155.76 million and $37.00 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00560251 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00072594 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001635 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Braziliex, Instant Bitex, Exmo, Crex24, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Coinnest, Negocie Coins, OKEx, Bitfinex, Coinone, BitBay, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Indodax, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, QuadrigaCX, Huobi, Binance, Zebpay, Ovis, Bleutrade, BitFlip, BitMarket, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, Graviex, DSX, Sistemkoin, TDAX, Bitsane, Upbit, CEX.IO, Bitlish, Bitinka, Bithumb, Koineks, Gate.io, Kucoin, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

