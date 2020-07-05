Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $135.16 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $135.16 million and $14.26 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00008034 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BigONE, Indodax and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004871 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000491 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000556 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031801 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Exrates, Gate.io, Crex24, Indodax, Bithumb, Coinnest, HitBTC, Binance, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Kucoin, OKEx, CoinBene and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

