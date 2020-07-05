Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Tops $0.0001

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $990,967.75 and $1,097.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.89 or 0.05121034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.