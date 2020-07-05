Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Hits $4.07 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.07 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $220.60 or 0.02445249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, OKCoin International, EXX and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,021.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00683766 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000620 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000517 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,453,544 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Coinhub, Liqui, Koinim, Bitfinex, BTC Trade UA, Iquant, Gate.io, ChaoEX, BitMarket, Bitstamp, Vebitcoin, BX Thailand, TOPBTC, B2BX, COSS, Liquid, HBUS, Bitinka, CoinBene, QBTC, Exmo, Cryptomate, Huobi, Coinone, WEX, RightBTC, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Korbit, CoinFalcon, Bit2C, CoinEgg, DragonEX, BiteBTC, Mercado Bitcoin, Kraken, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Bitsane, Coinnest, BTC Markets, Kuna, OKEx, Bisq, WazirX, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Poloniex, Independent Reserve, ACX, EXX, Braziliex, C2CX, Cryptopia, CPDAX, GOPAX, QuadrigaCX, bitFlyer, IDCM, ABCC, Coinroom, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, cfinex, OTCBTC, CryptoBridge, Zebpay, Trade By Trade, Coinsquare, Coinbe, Indodax, xBTCe, Binance, BigONE, UEX, Bitso, Buda, BtcTrade.im, Upbit, CoinTiger, Exrates, Crex24, Bleutrade, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bibox, CEX.IO, Bittrex, Bitbns, CoinEx, OKCoin International, Coindeal, MBAex, Coinfloor, Negocie Coins, Coinrail, Coinsuper, BTCC, Allcoin, DSX, Koineks, Bithumb, Zaif, Coinbase Pro, YoBit, Cryptohub, BitForex, Livecoin, FCoin, Instant Bitex, Mercatox, Tidex, Bittylicious, Graviex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ovis, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bitbank, Gatecoin, Koinex and Fatbtc. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

