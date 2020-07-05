Bitball Treasure Price Tops $45.83 on Major Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 61.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 58.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $20.62 million and approximately $12,055.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure token can now be purchased for approximately $45.83 or 0.00507424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000843 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008231 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.