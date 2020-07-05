BidaskClub Lowers Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 247,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,962,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

