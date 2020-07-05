Bee Token Trading Up 57.9% Over Last 7 Days (BEE)

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Bee Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. Bee Token has a market cap of $122,798.12 and approximately $27.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bee Token has traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.01697107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00170387 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00051922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00108653 BTC.

Bee Token Token Profile

Bee Token’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,629,159 tokens. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken . Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bee Token’s official website is www.beetoken.com . The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bee Token

Bee Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

