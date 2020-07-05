Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a growth of 2,950.9% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

NASDAQ BBGI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.34. 184,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,227. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.65 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

