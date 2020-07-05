Beacon Hits Market Cap of $9,096.99 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $9,096.99 and approximately $34.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00449357 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026770 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010520 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00023345 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005629 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003006 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.