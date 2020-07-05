Bata (BTA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $574.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Bata has a total market capitalization of $71,170.18 and $574.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bata has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00457911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000831 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003420 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.