Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

BBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $61,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.