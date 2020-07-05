Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Banco Santander Brasil reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banco Santander Brasil.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSBR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Brasil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,684. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 955,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 223,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 874,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 255,811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,078,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 40,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

