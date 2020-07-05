B. Riley Comments on Axos Financial Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

AX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,854 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 651,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $24,272,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

