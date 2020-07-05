Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stake Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at $927,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 44.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 57.9% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Avalara during the first quarter valued at $504,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $10,041,408.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,564.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $321,040.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,647 shares of company stock valued at $32,385,236. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.46.

AVLR opened at $136.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

