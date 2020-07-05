Autonio (NIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $134,553.51

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 251.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Ethfinex, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Autonio has a market capitalization of $134,553.51 and approximately $8.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 251.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.01692617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00170348 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00108748 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Ethfinex, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.