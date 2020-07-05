Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 79,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEYE shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Audioeye from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Get Audioeye alerts:

AEYE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 36,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Audioeye has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.81.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 399.23% and a negative net margin of 55.68%. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Audioeye will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Audioeye stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Audioeye worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.