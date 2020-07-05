Auctus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,902.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Auctus has traded up 79.9% against the dollar. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $42,902.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.58 or 0.05067414 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018058 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,827,579 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

