Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $235,224.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.01697146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00170273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00051431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00108114 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.