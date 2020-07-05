Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 211.8% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic American accounts for about 100.0% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.48.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.