ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Up 235.2% in June

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 235.2% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 328,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATIF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 254,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,334. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. ATIF has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

