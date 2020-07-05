ATC Coin Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $228.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00457132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003423 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000452 BTC.

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,606,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

