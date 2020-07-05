Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. 1,866,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,629. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. As a group, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $156,784.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.