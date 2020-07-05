Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the June 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Astrotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Astrotech makes up about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.32% of Astrotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC remained flat at $$2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 216,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,156. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,936.98% and a negative return on equity of 461.44%.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

