Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asta Funding stock. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,211 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 6.91% of Asta Funding worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Asta Funding alerts:

NASDAQ ASFI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 21,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,109. Asta Funding has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asta Funding had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter.

Asta Funding Company Profile

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Asta Funding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asta Funding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.