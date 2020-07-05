Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,414.36 ($29.71).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,530 ($31.13) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.30) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,740 ($33.72) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,250 ($27.69) to GBX 2,360 ($29.04) in a research report on Friday.

LON ABF traded down GBX 19 ($0.23) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,027 ($24.94). The company had a trading volume of 545,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,940. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,874.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,162.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,554 ($19.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($33.60).

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 61.80 ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 61.20 ($0.75) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated British Foods will post 15083.0674507 EPS for the current year.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

