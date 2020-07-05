Asian Fintech Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $23,978.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Asian Fintech has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.01694798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00170282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00108748 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io . The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

