Asian Dragon Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Asian Dragon has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $29,568.70 and $485.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002558 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

