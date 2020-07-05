Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ARTW stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 82,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,285. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

