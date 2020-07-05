Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARTL shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui bought 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,917.09. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,034 shares of company stock valued at $63,333 in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARTL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,459. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.79.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

