Argonaut Gold’s (ARNGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:ARNGF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. 558,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,460. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

