Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $49.95 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006366 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002161 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex, Binance and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

